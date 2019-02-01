

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





The provincial government says it is “absolutely committed to full-day learning” for kindergarteners, quashing doubts about the future of the program.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson released the statement, after days of increasing concern.

During an event on Tuesday, Thompson revealed the government would be holding consultations to determine whether the policy was working. She would only commit to the program for the 2019-2020 school year.

Thompson said at the time that parents and school boards should “stay tuned” for an announcement.

Premier Doug Ford echoed the statement one day later. He promised any changes would be for the “better.”

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Thompson finally made a commitment.

“There has been speculation around the issue of full-day kindergarten. Let me be clear, we are absolutely committed to full-day learning for four- and five-year-olds across the province,” she said.

“We value the experience and perspectives of our education partners and through the consultation we look forward to hearing their feedback."

The minister’s office would not provide any clarification on what “full-day learning” means, only noting that “the statement stands.”

The Liberals accused the Tories of floating a “trial balloon.”

”I have been receiving letters all week from concerned parents wondering about their children’s future. Parents concerned about the education of their children and the need to coordinate childcare - it’s clear the Ford conservatives heard from parents too and that their pushback is what stopped this policy change,” Liberal finance critic Mitzie Hunter said.

”It’s absolutely disgraceful the Tories ever considered slashing Full Day Kindergarten.”

The program was introduced by the Liberal Party in 2010. It costs the government $1.5 billion annually. According to a news release from 2016, parents save an average of $6,500 per year in childcare costs.