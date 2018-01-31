Ontario PCs meeting to set rules for leadership race
Ontario PC party interim leader Vic Fedeli speaks at a press conference after a caucus meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, January 26, 2018. Fedeli has been named interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives after Patrick Brown's resignation in the face of sexual misconduct allegations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 4:11PM EST
TORONTO - The Progressive Conservative party executive meets today to decide on rules for a leadership race to find a replacement for Patrick Brown, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations last week.
A special party committee has spent the last few days drafting the rules, a timeline for the race and how much it will cost to enter the competition, which will be held just a few months before a spring general election.
The executive is expected to adopt the committee's recommendations, but has the power to make amendments.
Earlier this week Hartley Lefton, chairman of the committee, said the Tories will stick to their one-member one-vote rule, which would open up voting to the party's grassroots.
The party executive has set March 24 as the latest possible date to chose a new leader.
The leadership contest comes after Brown resigned last week, hours after emphatically denying sexual misconduct allegations that have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press.