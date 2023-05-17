The Ontario government will announce plans to dissolve the Region of Peel on Thursday, a source tells CTV News Toronto.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark is expected to hold a news conference with the mayors of the three Peel municipalities, the source said.

The move is expected to pave the way for both Mississauga and Brampton to become independent cities, however it is unclear what the fate of Caledon will be.

The news comes just days after Premier Doug Ford told reporters that he is “for an independent Mississauga.”

Ford also said last week that an announcement on the future of the cities that make up Peel Region was coming “very, very soon.”

In November, the Ford government appointed facilitators to assess the regional governments in Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York and determine “the best mix of roles and responsibilities between the upper and lower-tier municipalities in those regions.”

“I've always been for an independent Mississauga. You can't have a city the size of Mississauga, close to 800,000 people and it's continuing to grow, being tied into other jurisdictions,” Ford said Monday. “So we're going to continue supporting Mississauga. My job is to make sure the people in Mississauga get the best services that they have and that we continue to enhance the services.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has long called for Mississauga’s separation from Peel Region and has suggested such a move would save taxpayers $1 billion over the next decade.

However, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has said that his city needs to be “made whole” in the event of a dissolution of the Region of Peel.

“The reality is we have two water treatment plants that are both in Mississauga. Brampton has paid 40 per cent of the cost of those facilities. Our Peel police headquarters is in Mississauga. Essentially, Mayor Crombie wants a free ride. This is not Canada’s Wonderland. She can’t have a free ride on the back of Brampton taxpayers,” Brown told CP24 on Tuesday.

Crombie has scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday alongside members of council.

Officials from her office have only said that Crombie will be providing "an update on Mississauga."

With files from the Canadian Press