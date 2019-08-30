Ontario plans to launch five-year pilot project that allows e-scooters on roads
A man rides an electric scooter in Paris, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 2:52PM EDT
TORONTO - Ontario plans to run a five-year pilot that allows electric scooters on the province's roads.
Driving an e-scooter on the road is currently illegal because the province says the vehicles don't currently meet government safety standards.
The Ministry of Transportation says the proposed pilot would allow e-scooters to be driven on roads where bicycles can operate except on provincial highways.
Drivers must be at least 16-years-old, are not allowed to have passengers, and the vehicles cannot exceed a maximum operating speed of 32 km/h.
It says e-scooters could act as environmentally friendly alternatives to other vehicles in a posting on the province's regulatory registry.
Several groups representing the disabled have raised concerns about the proposed pilot and asked the government to study the safety risks around the vehicles.