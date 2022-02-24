

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's premier is condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, calling it a "war of aggression."

Doug Ford made the comments in the provincial legislature today.

He described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a despot and called recent Russian aggression "a violent attack on a sovereign nation."

Ford also spoke about contributions by Ukrainian Canadians and the bonds between the two countries.

He said Canada won't waver in its support of Ukraine and democracy.

Ford is the latest Canadian politician to condemn the attack, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Putin to withdraw military forces and announced sanctions on Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.