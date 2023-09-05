Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.

The evaluation is part of a larger review mandated by the previous Liberal government, which legislated in 2025 that Greenbelt lands should be reviewed every 10 years, Ford said.

It will also be one of the first tasks for new Housing Minister Paul Calandra, who comes to the position after the resignation of Steve Clark from cabinet.

The premier said it will be up to the new housing minister to decide after the review is complete whether further Greenbelt land will be removed.

“There's going to be a complete review from top to bottom and they're gonna have to stand on their own merit. And it's not just the 14 lands, it's gonna be the seven or 800 lands right across the board,” Ford told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked for details about what it means to “stand on their own merit,” the premier wouldn’t provide further details.

“We're putting together a process, a process through government officials that we're going to make sure the T's are crossed and the I's are dotted. We're gonna make sure that there's merit to every application that comes forward.”

An auditor general report released last month found that, among other things, the criteria for what lands were chosen for development were altered after most of the proposed sites were found not to fit the parameters.

Some of the proposed sites were also changed in order to fit the minimum criteria set forth by the government.

The 15 sites originally selected by the province for development will also be reviewed by a provincial facilitator, Ford said.

The premier has already decided that one site in Ajax should be returned to the Greenbelt after discovering the developer had listed the property for sale rather than build housing.

Despite the re-evaluation, Ford said that progress will continue on developing the 14 remaining sites, and that the assigned facilitator will ensure that developers include community centers, hospitals, parks and long-term care on their property.

Ford told reporters he will release his agreements with developers once they have been finalized.

“We're going to show how these builders these landowners are going to spend billions of dollars and supporting the community that they're building,” he said.

This is a developing news story. More to come.