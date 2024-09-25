Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch roughly from Brampton to Scarborough.

Citing increasing gridlock and little room for highway expansion at a news conference Wednesday morning, Ford says his government will begin studying the technical feasibility of building a tunnel stretching across the GTA under the country's busiest highway.

"This tunnel and expressway will cut gridlock support economic growth and help get people moving faster," Ford said.

He said the tunnel would serve as "a new expressway for both cars and transit" from Brampton to Mississauga in the West to Markham and Scarborough in the east, connecting with major roads and highways along the way.

Ford did not provide an estimate for how much a tunnel might cost.

"Through this feasibility work, we'll figure out the best way to get this project done, including initial soil testing along the route, reviewing best practices from other jurisdictions and getting a clear understanding of how this tunnel can fight gridlock and support the economy," Ford said.

The premier said he realizes that the idea is "ambitious," but took aim at possible critics as naysayers.

"I know this is an ambitious idea and that some people will say it can't be done, or that we shouldn't even try, but these are the same people who oppose every project, no matter if it's expansion of Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, doubling the size of our subway. It's no, no, no. Every proposal to get people out of gridlock and get our province moving, they say no."

According to the province, the feasibility work will also look at various options to increase Highway 401 capacity, including potential routes within the existing right-of-way, number of lanes, length, and the number and design of interchanges connecting to other highways.

It will also include "meaningful consultations with First Nations communities" and a review of best practices from similar projects elsewhere.

A tunnel stretching the roughly 60 kilometres from Brampton to Scarborough would be among the longest in the world.

According to the province, Ministry of Transportation modelling shows that all of Ontario's 400-series highways in the GTHA, including Highway 407, will be at or exceed capacity within the next decade.

Any possible tunnel under Highway 401 would not be tolled, the province said.