Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Toronto this morning alongside Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

Ford’s office did not say exactly what the announcement is about, but it comes as his government faces criticism over its handling of the health-care system.

Ontario’s auditor general released a report yesterday which found the government wasted millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses and that the rollout of its booking system was disorganized.

This week a court also struck a blow to the government by striking down a law which capped public sector wage increases to one per cent for thousands of public sector workers, including frontline health-care workers. The government has said it will appeal the decision.

Jones recently defended Ontario‘s handling of the healthcare file amid a wave of respiratory illness that has overwhelmed Ontario hospitals with sick kids, suggesting that family doctors need to see more patients so that they don’t end up in emergency rooms.

The announcement is expected to get underway at 10 a.m..