Ontario Premier Doug Ford set to speak in Oshawa on Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauds as Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister for Transportation steps to the microphone, as the attend a news conference at Bramalea GO Station, in Brampton, on Thursday May 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, May 12, 2023 7:56AM EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to speak in Oshawa Friday morning.
The province said Ford will be joined by Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.
This is the second consecutive day in which Ford and Mulroney will be speaking together. On Thursday, the pair announced that major infrastructure improvements at Bramalea GO station in Brampton had been completed.
The 10 a.m. news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com and the CP24 app.