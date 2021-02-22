Ontario Premier Doug Ford and members of his cabinet are set to make an announcement on Monday afternoon as the province continues to relax COVID-19 restrictions in all but the most heavily-impacted regions.

On Monday, York Region became the 31st of 34 regions of Ontario to enter the province’s five-tier, colour-coded response framework.

In the “red zone” restaurants will be able to accommodate 10 patrons indoors at a time, and gyms and fitness classes can also resume limited activity.

Ford has dismissed criticism from the medical community that the province is reopening too quickly, as daily cases still remain at or above 1,000 and concern over spread of variants of concern mount, even within the province’s own public health agency.

Ford and several of his ministers have responded that the return of various commercial activities that were previously banned does not constitute a reopening, and is merely a “transition” back to the rules that were in place in November and December of last year.

Ford will speak alongside Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Associate Minister for Children and Women’s Issues, Jill Dunlop.



CP24 will broadcast the announcement live at 2 p.m.