Ontario Premier Doug Ford and members of his vaccine distribution task force will speak Monday, hours after a long-awaited vaccination booking portal comes online.

The central booking portal to be used to direct people aged 80 and up to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in about half of the pubic health regions of Ontario comes online this morning.

Nearly 800,000 seniors living outside of congregate care are now eligible to receive shots.

Ford said yesterday that people should not panic if the portal crashes this morning, reassuring residents that it would come back online.

His appearance also comes as COVID-19 infections continue a week-long rising trend, with several prominent epidemiologists saying the increase will eventually lead to school closures and possibly a third lockdown.

Ford will be speaking from Cobourg, Ontario this afternoon.

