Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on Toronto’s housing targets Thursday afternoon alongside Mayor Olivia Chow.

The news conference will be held at city hall around 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ctvnewstoronto.ca and the CTV News app. Housing Minister Paul Calandra will also be in attendance.

According to the provincial government’s website, Toronto has already exceeded the housing target set by the Ford government back in 2022.

At the time, the province said the City of Toronto would be on the hook for creating 285,000 new homes by 2031.

According to the government’s own tracking website, the city has already “exceeded” that target by 146 per cent.

Municipalities that reach 80 per cent of their annual target each year will be eligible for funding as part of the province’s “Building Faster Fund.” Cities that exceed their goals are also eligible for additional funding bonuses.

Twelve Ontario municipalities in total have exceeded their housing targets, while another seven are “on track” to do so.

It’s also possible that Ford will use the opportunity to attack Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie yet again, as Mississauga has only reached 37 per cent of its assigned housing targets.

The government’s tracking system measures annual new home construction starts based on information provided by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.