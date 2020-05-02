

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement about the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday afternoon, as the province continues to inch closer to a relaxation of distancing measures.

He will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvie Jones and Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski.

The press conference is expected to get underway at 1 p.m.

Yesterday, Ford outlined that more construction projects, marinas, golf courses, garden centres and some other industries could begin to prepare to resume operations for May 4.

He has said that Ontario’s recent COVID-19 case growth has been encouraging, especially on Friday, where labs tested a record number of people but found a considerably lower percentage of those tested had the virus.