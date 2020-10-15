Ontario Premier Doug Ford and two of his senior cabinet ministers are set to speak Thursday afternoon about the province’s ongoing battle to get coronavirus infection rates under control.

On Wednesday, Ford and officials said they would meet to consider whether additional regions of the province such as Halton and York Regions as well as Hamilton should be put into modified Stage 2 restrictions like Toronto, Peel and Ottawa on Oct. 10.

Ford and his public health officials had resisted doing so for the previous few weeks, as cases rose from 100 or so per day to a record-setting 939, and hospitalizations doubled in three weeks.

On Wednesday, Ontario recorded 721 new cases on significantly lower volumes of tests, generating a positivity rate of more than two per cent, which Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe said was a “worrisome” development.

The province’s test positivity rate stayed at one per cent or less for most of the summer.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy.

They are scheduled to speak at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m.

