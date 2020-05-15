Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday that people can expect an announcement about schools and child care after the long weekend.

“Minister Lecce is coming out with an announcement on Tuesday so the first day back minister Lecce will have an announcement about child care and about schools moving forward,” Ford said at his daily news conference Friday.

The premier made the announcement in response to a question about how, as more workplaces reopen, parents and guardians will be able to get back on the job without child care arrangements.

“The number one priority I always believe is your family. Family comes first,” Ford said before mentioning Lecce’s forthcoming announcement.

The province announced Thursday that a host of indoor and outdoor services will be able to resume on Tuesday, May 19, including nanny and babysitter services.

The premier said that as those services resume, the province will continue to stress key infection-prevention measures such as frequent handwashing, social distancing, and using a mask in situations where it’s difficult to maintain distance.

“We’ve come so, so far and we’re gonna continue moving hopefully in this direction,” Ford said.

With about a month left in the school year, many people have speculated that classes at physical schools will not resume this term, but the province has not said so definitively.

A handful of emergency child care centres are open in the province to care for the children of essential service workers. However most child care facilities in the province remain shuttered.