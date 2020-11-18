Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement from Queen’s Park alongside some of his ministers on Wednesday afternoon.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

The announcement comes after Education Minister Stepehen Lecce told reporters on Tuesday that the provincial government is considering closing schools early for the winter break in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I am seriously looking at solutions that may include some period outside of class that allows to protect the gains we made in this province going into the second year,” Lecce told reporters after Question Period on Tuesday. “And we will be able to report more substantively on that soon, to give parents notice that understandably they deserve.”

Most Ontario public schools opened by mid-September as a second wave of the virus started to emerge in the province. Since September, COVID-19 infections have surged from around 100 new cases per day to more than 1,500 per day by early November.

More than 3,500 COVID-19 cases have been found in schools since classes resumed. Currently, 670 of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools are reporting at least one active case of the virus and one school is closed.

On Tuesday, the province logged 1,249 new COVID-19, down from 1,487 on Monday.

Lecce said he is actively consulting with Dr. Williams on the details of the winter school plan, including the closure, and will have more to say in the next “week or two.”

CP24 and CP24.com will carry Ford’s announcement live at 1 p.m.