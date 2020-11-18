Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he expects to announce new measures “in the coming days” to help curb the spread of COVID-19 amid a rising number of infections and deaths.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, the premier said the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the province’s hot spots of Toronto, Peel Region and York Region is “extremely troubling.”

“The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in these areas and I can’t stress this enough, the situation is extremely, extremely serious,” Ford said.

“Last week, I asked the chief medical officer of health to come back with recommendations on what we need to do to flatten the curve in the second wave. We expect the measures to be discussed at cabinet and announced in the coming days.”

Ford hinted the announcement may come on Friday.

The news comes as the province logged a record daily death tally of 32 on Wednesday, as well as 1,417 new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 98,162, including 3,415 deaths and 81,925 recoveries.