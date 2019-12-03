

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





With just hours to go before a possible one-day strike by Ontario’s public high school teachers, there appears to be little movement in negotiations between the province and the teachers’ union.

With a midnight deadline looming, negotiations continue between the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation and the government at a downtown Toronto hotel.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Tuesday that he had presented the teachers with a new “framework” for negotiations,

“We have today through our mediators offered a new framework that we believe in our estimation will keep them at the table,” Lecce said.

However the OSSTF said there had been no communication from the province since yesterday afternoon.

“This process is nothing but frustrating. In 20 years doing this kind of work, I’ve never seen anything like it,” OSSTF President Harvey Bischof said.

Bischof has previously said that the province has brought “nothing” to the table in negotiations.

Wages, class sizes and proposed mandatory e-learning classes are some of the issues that have been sticking points in the negotiations.

The government had previously announced plans to increase the average high school class size to 28 from 22. The province has since said that they would agree to a less drastic increase of 25 students per class.

The government has recently passed legislation to cap wage increases for all public-sector workers, however high school teachers are looking for increases to account for inflation – around two per cent.

Parents and community members held a rally outside of the hotel to support the teachers Tuesday evening.

Prior to the announcement of the planned one-day strike, teachers were already engaged in a work-to-rule campaign which entailed not putting comments on report cards, not participating in standardized testing, and not taking part in unpaid staff meetings outside school hours.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has blamed the union for “escalating” tensions between the two sides.

The province’s public high school teachers have been without a contract since August.

Bischof is expected to hold a news conference at the hotel at midnight to provide an update on the negotiations.

Strike would mean schools across the GTA would be closed Wednesday

A number of school boards have said that if the one-day strike proceeds, then schools will be closed to students on Wednesday.

“Should there be a walkout on December 4, the TDSB would have no other option but to close all secondary schools to students as there would not be sufficient supervision to ensure their safety,” the Toronto District School Board said in a tweet. “This would include all TDSB secondary schools, Adult Day Schools and Secondary Night Schools.”

The TDSB said any field trips or other out-of-school activities would also be cancelled and urged parents and caregivers to make alternate arrangements for their kids.

School boards in York, Peel and Durham regions have also said that secondary schools will be closed to students should there be a strike.

In some parts of the province where the OSSTF represents high school and elementary school teachers, the strike would mean that elementary schools are also closed. Those areas include the Waterloo Region District School Board and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

- With files from The Canadian Press