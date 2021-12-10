Ontario reported nearly 200 new school-related COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 16 schools currently closed due the virus.

Provincial health officials logged 198 new infections at publicly-funded schools over a 24-hour period ending Thursday afternoon, compared to 227 the day before and 172 a week ago.

Among today’s cases, 174 involve students and 17 involve staff. The Ministry of Health said seven of the cases were not identified.

The number of active infections linked to the public school system now stands at 2,156, compared to 1,815 a week ago.

Active cases at schools represent 23 per cent of all active coronavirus cases across the province.

So far, there have been 9,308 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at public schools across the province this school year.

On this date last year, a total of 6,059 infections were detected at Ontario public schools.

Currently, 906 of Ontario’s 4,844 publicly-funded schools have at least one reported COVID-19 case.

The ministry says 16 schools are currently closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations.

With the rising spread of the Omicron variant across the province, the Ford government is preparing to send all public school students home with five rapid antigen tests for the winter holiday break in an effort to prevent transmission of the virus when school resumes in January.