Employees of the Ontario Public Service (OPS) will begin returning to work in person this week voluntarily and are expected to be in the office three days per week starting April 4, sources tell CP24.

The move impacts more than 60,000 employees in the line ministries of the Ontario government and a number of its agencies and Crown corporations.

Many of them have been working remotely for part or all of the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 30,000 OPS employees began a gradual return to work in Nov. 2021 but that was reversed totally after the arrival of the Omicron variant.

Employees and their respective unions, such as Ontario Public Service Employee Union (OPSEU) and AMAPCEO were to be sent a memo detailing the plan sometime Tuesday morning.

The province formally ended mandatory use of the COVID-19 vaccine passport system today, and also relaxed a number of remaining capacity restrictions.

Masking remains mandatory in all indoor public settings, but Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested Monday that may end as early as later this month.