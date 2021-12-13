The Ontario Public Service is pausing its return to the office plans amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

OPS employees who had been working remotely throughout most of the pandemic begun a gradual return to the workplace on Nov. 1.

But in a memo sent to its members and obtained by CTV News Toronto, one of the Ontario civil service’s largest unions, AMAPCEO, said that it has now been informed that the province is “pausing” the return to work plan until February 7 “at the earliest.”

The union says that “full-time remote work” will resume for most of its members starting Dec. 17 and continue until at least Feb. 7.

The announcement comes just three days after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore signed off on a series of new measures to limit the spread of Omicron, including a recommendation that employers “make every effort to allow employees to work from home.”

Omicron is currently believed to account for about 21 per cent of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases but it has a doubling time of just three days according to the province’s science table, meaning that it could become dominant in short order.

"Just as I am asking individuals to continue practicing public health measures and get vaccinated, I’m also asking businesses and organizations to remain diligent and vigilant," Moore said during a press conference on Friday. "We are asking that employers ask their employees to work from home whenever possible."

The Ontario Public Service was just one of several major public sector employers that had announced plans for a broader return to the office, prior to the detection of the new variant.

The City of Toronto has also said that it expects all of its workers to resume attending the office at least part-time as of Jan. 4.

Last week, city spokesperson Brad Ross told CTV News Toronto said that there were no changes to announce to that plan as of yet but he suggested that it would be reviewed.

“As the city said in its announcement on November 30, decisions are subject to review day-by-day based on science and public health guidance, as has been the case in Toronto throughout the pandemic," he said.

The decision by the Ontario Public Service will effect about 30,000 of its employees.

Another 30,000 employees with the OPS have been working in person throughout the pandemic.

With files from CTV News Toronto