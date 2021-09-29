Ontario is now recommending that younger adults only be given the Pfizer vaccine due to an apparent increase in the likelihood of developing a rare heart condition following vaccination with Moderna.

The new “preferential recommendation” for the age group was issued on Wednesday following the review of data that points to a higher rate of myocarditis and pericarditis among younger adults who have received the Moderna vaccine for their second dose, particularly males.

Officials say that about one in approximately 5,000 males between the ages of 18 and 24 have developed the condition after receiving Moderna for their second dose compared to about one in 28,000 males who got Pfizer instead.

About one in 17,000 females who received Moderna for their second dose also developed myocarditis or pericarditis.

“The majority of reported cases have been mild with individuals recovering quickly, normally with anti-inflammatory medication,” a presentation accompanying the new recommendation states. “Symptoms have typically been reported to start within one week after vaccination, more commonly after the second dose.”

The Ministry of Health says that those between the ages of 18 and 24 will still be able to receive the Moderna vaccine with “informed consent” however the default will now be to administer Pfizer to that age group.

Speaking on background during a technical briefing on Wednesday, officials with the ministry said there have been fewer than 10 instances of individuals being admitted to intensive care after developing myocarditis or pericarditis post-vaccination and no fatalities.

They said that typically the events are “mild” and last a “short duration of time” with most people who need to be hospitalized being discharged after about two days.

The officials also noted that individuals who contract COVID-19 are 18 times more likely to develop myocarditis than those who don’t, pointing to the importance of the vaccines even in the face of the adverse events.

“Based on the significantly higher risks of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions and death among the unvaccinated those who received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine absolutely did the right thing to protect themselves, their loved ones and communities,” the presentation notes.

Myocarditis involves the inflammation of a heart muscle while pericarditis involves the inflammation of the thin layer of skin surrounding the heart. The more common symptoms associated with the condition include chest pain, shortness of breath, an irregular heart rate and fatigue.