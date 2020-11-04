Ontario is reporting 987 new cases of COVID-19 today and 16 new deaths, the highest single-day death toll reported in the province in months.

While today's daily case count is down slightly from the record 1,050 new infections that were reported one day earlier, the rolling seven-day average has inched up to 971, up from 886 one week ago.

Virus-related deaths are also on the rise in the province.

Sixteen more deaths were reported in the province today, the highest number of COVID-related deaths confirmed in a 24-hour period since mid-June.

An estimated 28,600 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, which is slightly higher than the number completed on the previous day but significantly lower than the province's goal of 50,000 tests per day.

The test positivity rate is now 3.5 per cent provincewide.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising in Ontario, with 367 patients currently receiving care in the province's hospitals, up from 357 one day earlier.

Approximately 75 of those patients are in intensive care, up by two from the previous day.

According to the latest data from the province, the highest number of new cases were reported in Toronto (319), Peel Region (299), York Region (85), and Durham Region (62).

More to come...