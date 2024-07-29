The Ford government has announced another multi-year agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in Ontario schools.

The announcement, made by Minister of Education Todd Smith and Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity Charmaine Williams in Brampton on Monday, is an extension of the existing Menstrual Equity Initiative, launched in 2021.

“We know that when students can’t access or afford menstrual products, it often results in them missing school, work or other activities – but we're changing that,” Smith told reporters. “Access to products through Ontario’s Menstrual Equity Initiative is just one more way we are removing barriers for women and girls so they can reach their full potential and realize their dreams.”

The three-year agreement will see Shoppers Drug Mart provide more than 23 million free menstrual products to students over the next three years. In addition to pads and tampons, the retail pharmacy chain is set to deliver 1,380 dispensers over the next year.

This is a developing news story. More to come…