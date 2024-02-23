The Ontario government repealed its wage-cap bill on Friday through an order in council.

The government had previously promised to repeal the legislation after losing a court appeal. They announced the repeal in a news release Friday morning.

“Repealing the bill will solve for the inequality of workers created by the recent court decision,” officials said.

The bill, which capped wage increases for public sector workers for a three-year period, has been a point of contention for the Doug Ford government since it received royal assent in 2019.

The province argued it was a necessary and time-limited step to help eliminate the deficit.

Labour groups, however, said it infringed on their rights to collective bargaining and took the government to court.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.