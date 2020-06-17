The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario has once again dipped below 200 with recoveries outpacing new cases by significant margin.

The province is reporting 190 new cases of COVID-19 today, up slightly from the 184 reported on Tuesday.

Today is the fourth day in a row that there have been fewer than 200 new cases of the virus in Ontario.

The rolling five-day average now stands at 215, up from 202 on Tuesday.

There were 24,205 tests processed over the past 24 hours, resulting in a positivity rate of about 0.7 per cent.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario is now 32,744, including deaths and recoveries.

The province's epidemiological report released today reveals that 353 more COVID-19 cases are now considered to be resolved, 163 more than the number of new cases.

"Today’s increase in resolved (cases) continues a more than week-long trend of daily decreases in the number of active cases, with 1,408 fewer active cases since last Tuesday," Ontario Health Minister Elliott said in a tweet.

The number of recoveries now stands at 27,784, pushing the number of active cases in Ontario down to 2,411.

Elliott also says 29 of Ontario's 34 local public health units are reporting five or fewer new cases today and 19 reported no new cases at all.

Eighty-one per cent of the new cases (154) come from Toronto, Peel Region, and Windsor-Essex.

Those three regions are the only areas of the province that have not yet been given the green light to move on to the second stage of the province's reopening plan.

The province is expected to provide an update on Monday about whether these regions will be permitted to advance to Stage 2, which allows additional businesses, including restaurant patios and hair salons, to reopen.

Mayor John Tory said both he and Premier Doug Ford are "anxious" to reopen more businesses in Toronto.

"We are doing it based on public health considerations so we can at all costs avoid a repeat of this shutdown in the city. That is the only thing I think businesses would find worse which is to go through this again as opposed to adding few more days," Today said in an interview with CP24 on Wednesday.

"I think we are closer to the end of this than the beginning, much closer, but it is just a matter of taking a good hard look at those numbers and not the calendar."

12 more deaths in Ontario

An additional 12 deaths were confirmed in the province today, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Ontario to 2,550.

All but 112 deaths involve people ages 60 and older and 1,760 deaths are in patients ages 80 and older.

Hospitalizations also continue to decline.

The province says 383 people infected with the virus are currently receiving care in hospital, down from 413 one day earlier.

There are now 92 people in intensive care and of those patients, 65 are on ventilators.