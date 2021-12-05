For the third consecutive day, Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, with today's daily case count reaching its highest level since the end of May.

Provincial health officials logged 1,184 new infections today, up from 1,053 on Saturday and 1,031 on Friday.

It is the highest single-day tally since May 28, when 1,273 cases were confirmed in Ontario.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 926, up from 761 one week ago.

Of the cases confirmed today, 557 involve those who are unvaccinated, 22 are in individuals who are partially vaccinated, 536 cases involve people who are fully immunized, and 69 are in those with an unknown vaccination status.

This means unvaccinated individuals account for about 47 per cent of all new infections despite representing only about 20 per cent of Ontario's population. About 76 per cent of the province's population is fully immunized against COVID-19.

Ontario has seen a notable jump in the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU over the past seven days. According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 164 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, compared to 135 patients in the ICU last week.

While the province did not release data on Sunday on the vaccination status of COVID-19 patients in the ICU, on Saturday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said 136 of the 160 COVID-19 patients in the ICU at that time were not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status while just 24 were fully immunized.

With 31,735 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 3.2 per cent, unchanged from last Sunday.

Ontario's known active COVID-19 caseload hit 8,115 on Sunday, up significantly from 6,484 last week.

The public health units with the highest number of new infections today include Toronto (152), Simcoe-Muskoka (96) York Region (88), Windsor (86), Peel Region (81), Ottawa (54).

On Saturday, both Peel Region and Hamilton reported their first cases of the Omicron variant and Toronto confirmed its first three cases of the variant of concern on Friday.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.