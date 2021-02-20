Provincial health officials are reporting more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with more than 57,000 tests processed in the past 24 hours.

Ontario logged 1,228 new COVID-19 infections today, marking the third straight day of daily case counts topping 1,000.

The province logged 1,150 new infections on Friday, 1,038 on Thursday and 847 on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 1,016.

The province is also reporting 28 more deaths due to COVID-19 infection, with 11 among long-term care home residents.

Most of the new cases continue to be throughout hot spots in the Greater Toronto Area.

The Ministry of Health reported 331 new cases in Toronto, 228 in Peel Region and 132 in York Region.

Ontario labs processed 57,194 tests yesterday, more than 8,000 less than the previous day.

Over 30,000 test specimens are still under investigation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the province’s positivity rate remained flat at 2.2 per cent, compared to 2.1 per cent on Friday.

The latest numbers come as York Region prepares to head into the red “control” zone of the province’s reopening framework on Monday.

The red category allows indoor dining to resume and gyms and hair salons to reopen with reduced capacity.

Meanwhile, Toronto and Peel Region will remain under a stay-at-home order until at least March 8.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.