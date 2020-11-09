Ontario reported 1,242 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 12 new deaths, the fourth straight day where new case growth came in above 1,000.

"Locally, there are 483 new cases in Toronto, 279 in Peel, 107 in York Region, 74 in Ottawa and 57 in Hamilton," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Toronto’s case growth represents a new single-day record high for the city.

Provincial labs completed 28,401 tests in the past 24 hours, down from 35,577 in the previous period.

Monday’s test results generated a positivity rate of at least 4.37 per cent.

There are now 9,514 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in the province, up from 7,981 at the start of the month.

Three-thousand two hundred and forty five people have died with COVID-19 since March.

Six of Monday’s deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

Ontario added 1,328 new cases on Sunday, 1,132 on Saturday, 1,003 on Friday and 998 on Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said Monday that new case growth was running just above the scenario modelling developed in October had called for, of 800 to 1,200 new cases per day.

But that modelling said at the worst case, Ontario’s daily case growth could hit 2,000 by the middle of the month.

“We are hoping to keep to that and stick to it and keep the numbers down,” he said.

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said he thinks it is unlikely the Ford government and its advisors will accept this level of case growth indefinitely.

“You can’t have a sustained period of time where you have 1,300-plus cases per day without seeing a rise in hospitalizations and deaths,” he said.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region reported 14 new cases, Halton Region reported 37 new cases and Hamilton reported 57 new cases.

The province says hospitalizations declined by 7 to 367 across the province, with 84 patients in the ICU and 54 breathing with the help of a ventilator.