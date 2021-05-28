Ontario is reporting just under 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 today after processing more than 40,000 tests over the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officials logged 1,273 new infections today, up from 1,135 on Thursday and 1,095 on Wednesday but down from 1,890 seven days ago.

The province says nearly 40,900 tests were completed over the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has dropped to 1,353 today, down from 2,064 last Friday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the new cases reported today, 269 are in Toronto, 268 are in Peel Region, 101 are in Ottawa, 78 are in Hamilton, and 72 are in Durham Region.

Another 14 virus-related deaths were reported in the province today.

The number of active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario has declined to 15,438 today. The active caseload in the province was 22,200 just last week.

The Ministry of Health says there are currently 1,023 people with COVID-19 receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, down from 1,265 last week.

Intensive care admissions have dropped to 645, down from 715 seven days ago.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.