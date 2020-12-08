Ontario reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as fewer deaths, as testing rates fell considerably from their highs over the weekend and the number of hospitalized patients approached 800.

There were 1,676 new COVID-19 cases detected across the province on Tuesday along with 10 new deaths.

The case count is 13 per cent lower than Monday’s record high.

“Locally, there are 588 new cases in Toronto, 349 in Peel and 141 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 1,925 cases on Monday, 1,924 cases on Sunday and 1,859 infections on Saturday, breaking the provincial single-day record on all three days.

Provincial labs processed 39,198 test specimens in the past 24 hours, down from 59,000 per day on Saturday and Sunday.

A further 40,700 specimens are under investigation.

Tuesday’s count brought the rolling seven day average of new cases down to 1,815, from 1,820 yesterday.

The are now more than 16,000 active cases of infection across the province, along with 3,808 deaths and 110,951 recoveries.

One week ago, there were 14,454 active cases of infection in Ontario.

Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms rose by 69 from Monday, to 794.

Of those, 219 are in intensive care and 132 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

It’s the largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since the province began disclosing daily hospitalization counts at the start of April.

One week ago, there were 645 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.

A month ago, just 374 people were in hospital due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region reported 76 new cases, Hamilton reported 51 new cases and Halton reported 66 new cases.