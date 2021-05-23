Ontario is reporting just under 1,700 new COVID-19 infections today as intensive care admissions drop below 700 for the first time in more than a month.

Provincial health officials logged 1,691 new cases today, down from 1,794 on Saturday and 1,890 on Friday.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has now dropped to 1,878, down from 2,430 last week.

With 31,227 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent last Sunday.

Ontario's active caseload has now declined from 26,656 last week to 20,672 today.

Of the new cases reported today, 455 are in Toronto, 326 are in Peel Region, and 173 are in York Region.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dipped to 1,041 today, 251 fewer than the number of patients reported by the province last week.

Intensive care admissions have also dropped to 693, down from 785 seven days ago.

It should be noted that over the weekend, hospital numbers are typically slightly lower than the true total due to issues with hospitals reporting data to the province.

Fifteen more virus-related deaths were confirmed today, bringing the average daily death toll to 18, down from 25 one week ago.

In a tweet, Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province hit a new milestone today as it has now administered more than eight million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the province, one million of those doses were administered in the past seven days.

The Ontario government is now allowing all children 12 and up to book their first shot through the provincial portal starting today.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.