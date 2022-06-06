Ontario reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday, as test positivity continues to fall to levels seen rarely since the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health says the death reported today occurred more than 30 days ago.

There have been 64 deaths reported in the past seven days, 368 in the past 30 days and 13,289 overall.

Total hospital occupancy was not provided, but there were 116 patients testing positive for COVID-19 in intensive care, up by nine patients over the past two days but down 31 from this point last week.

Of those, 56 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Provincial labs processed 6,289 test specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of seven per cent.

It’s the lowest positivity seen in the province since Feb. 22.

Average positivity for the past seven days was 7.6 per cent, for the previous week it was 8.9 per cent.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says wastewater virus signal is declining in all regions of the province except for the north.

Of the 468 cases confirmed through PCR tests in the past 24 hours, 68 involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 68 involved people with two doses of vaccine, 297 involved people with three or more doses of vaccine and the vaccination status of 35 others was not yet known.

The Ministry of Health says 3,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

Of those, 265 were first doses, 460 were second doses, 623 were third doses and 2,063 were fourth doses.

Across all age groups, 84.7 per cent of residents have had at least one vaccine dose, 81.6 per cent have had two doses and 49.3 per cent have had three or more doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.