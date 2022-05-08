Ontario reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, as the number of people in intensive care grew slightly and test positivity hit its lowest point in more than one month.

The Ministry of Health says nine of the deaths disclosed on Sunday occurred sometime in the past 30 days, with one other death occurring prior to that period.

Two of Sunday’s deaths involved residents of the long-term care system.

There have been 147 deaths reported in the past week and 443 in the past 30 days.

There have been 12,972 deaths reported in Ontario since March 2020.

Overall hospital data released Sunday was incomplete, but the Ministry of Health said there were 207 patients with COVID-19 in hospital ICUs across the province, up three patients from Saturday and 30 from one week ago.

Ninety people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, down two from Saturday and up one from one week ago.

Test positivity, a less important metric than earlier in the pandemic since access to free testing is limited, fell to 12.2 per cent on Sunday, based on 12,827 tests.

It’s the lowest positivity reading seen in Ontario since March 22.

Average positivity over the past week was 13.5 per cent.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says that wastewater surveillance data indicate virus spread is on the decline in all regions of the province, with the most significant declines occurring in the north, central Ontario east of the GTA and eastern Ontario.

Of the 1,938 cases of COVID-19 confirmed through PCR testing on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said 220 involved unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, 339 involved people with two doses of vaccine, 1,285 involved people with three doses of vaccine and 94 involved people whose vaccination status was not known.

The province says 16,246 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.

Of those, 912 are first doses, 1,303 are second doses, 2,326 were third doses and 11,705 were fourth doses.

Across all age groups, 84.5 per cent of the Ontario population has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 81.4 per cent has at least two doses and 49 per cent has at least three doses of vaccine.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.