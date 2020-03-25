

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday and the province's ninth death, taking the tally of cases including deaths and recoveries to 688.

It's the highest daily increase in active cases since the outbreak reached the province in late January.

Ontario reported 85 new infections on Tuesday.

The new tally includes Ontario’s ninth death, confirmed to have occurred late Tuesday at a hospital in Niagara.

Ontario now has 671 active novel coronavirus cases, eight patients who have made full, clinically-confirmed recoveries and nine deaths.

Public health units in Durham and Hamilton confirmed Ontario’s seventh and eighth deaths from the virus earlier on Tuesday.

Health officials said that of the 100 new cases, five patients required hospitalization.

They include a man and woman in their 50s from the Porcupine (northeastern Ontario) health unit, a woman in her 80s in London Middlesex, a woman in her 70s from Halton Region who recently returned from Spain and a woman in her 20s in Peel Region.

Thirty of the cases were tied to recent travel to locations including the United States, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Britain, Egypt, Peru, Mexico, the Philippines, the Bahamas and France.

Twenty-two cases were attributed to close contact with a previously confirmed case, while the cause of the remaining 48 was listed as under investigation.

The increased case growth comes as Canada’s chief medical officer said Tuesday that nearly half of the country’s reported COVID-19 infections in recent days were caused by community transmission.

Of the 69 patients where the province disclosed at least some case particulars, 21 were from Toronto, 13 were from Peel, 5 were from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit, 5 were from York Region, four were from Halton, another four were from Hamilton and three were from Porcupine Health Unit in northeastern Ontario.

Two of the five patients in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington are a boy and girl under the age of 18.

Two other cases were detected in Peterborough, along with one case in Durham Region, one in Niagara, two in Windsor-Essex, one in Timiskaming, one in Haliburton-Kawartha, two in Hastings – Prince Edward, one in Simcoe-Muskoka and one in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Wednesday morning’s disclosure indicates provincial and hospital labs were able to get through 2,763 tests since Tuesday, but the backlog in testing grew slightly to 10,489 specimens due to a major jump in approvals for testing.

Both Ontario’s chief medical officer of health and Health Minister Christine Elliott have said the province is working to build capacity to complete 5,000 tests per day, but global shortages of items critical to testing such as specialized nasal swabs and re-agent are complicating that effort.