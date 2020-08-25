Ontario reported 100 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and two new deaths, marking a fifth straight day of triple-digit increases as public health experts believe the virus is now on the precipice of sustained increases in most regions of the province.

Ontario reported 105 cases on Monday, 115 on Sunday and 108 on Saturday.

"Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

UHN epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said the increase in cases over the past week could be attributed to many factors.

"Certainly it is the cost of doing business, kind of – as we move from Stage 2 to Stage 3, there are just more opportunities for this virus to be transmitted."

But he said even though Stage 3 allows more people to be in communal indoor settings each day, it may not be what is causing the slow creep upwards in daily cases.

"Some of this transmission might not be related to Stage 3, it might just be related to people who are getting together at house parties."

There are now 1,059 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, with 2,800 deaths and 37,748 recoveries.

A report by Public Health Ontario published on Monday says the reproductive rate or R0 of the novel coronavirus is now above 1 in all regions of the province except for the north and southwestern Ontario.

An R0 of 1 or higher indicates each newly infected person is passing the virus on to more than one other person on average, meaning infections will increase in the future.

Provincial labs processed around 20,000 test specimens in the past 24 hours, about 2,000 more than they did on Sunday.

A further 17,000 test specimens remain under investigation.

At least 39 people were being treated in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday, down from 40 on Monday.

Of those, 13 patients were in intensive care, up one from yesterday.

Ten people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up from seven on Monday.