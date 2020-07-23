The province reported 103 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths on Thursday, the second lowest number of cases since late March and only the second day in months where no one died.

The province reported 165 new cases on Wednesday and 203 on Tuesday.

Thursday's numbers represent a 38 per cent decline from Wednesday and almost 50 per cent decline from Tuesday.

It is the lowest daily count of cases in the province since July 15, where officials reported 102 infections.

"Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 (Public Health Units) are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is down to 14 cases with Windsor-Essex reporting 23," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

She said 151 infected people made recoveries on Thursday, meaning a net decline of 48 active cases.

There are now 1,492 remaining active infections in Ontario, with 2,755 centrally-reported deaths and 33,963 recovered patients.

The last time the province reported a fatality-free 24 hour span was July 6.

Elliott said provincial labs turned around 26,000 test results, an increase from Wednesday.

There were 21,825 other specimens still under investigation on Thursday.

Peel Region reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, while Toronto reported 24 and York Region reported 4.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms has steadily risen in recent days.

There are now 154 people admitted to hospitals across the province, up from 128 on Wednesday.

Of those, 35 are in intensive care units, down two from Wednesday.

The number of patients breathing with a ventilator is now 21, down one from Wednesday.