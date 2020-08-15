Ontario is reporting 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The amount of cases represents a small increase from 92 new cases and one death reported on Friday.

“Locally, 27 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted today.

Provincial labs conducted over 30,000 tests.

Elliott also tweeted that hospitalizations continue to decline with ICU admissions and vented patients remaining largely stable.

The province reported at least 78 cases on Thursday, but Toronto’s data was not provided due to processing delays.

More to come.