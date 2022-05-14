The province reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths and a day-over-day drop in both hospitalizations and ICU occupancy on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred in the past month and one of the deaths was a long-term care home resident.

Since March 2020, the province has confirmed 13,063 virus-related fatalities.

There are currently 1,392 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, down from 1,453 a day ago and 1,563 a week ago.

The ministry says 39 per cent of hospital patients were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons and 60 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 156 are in intensive care, down from 168 yesterday and from 204 a week ago.

Sixty-five per cent of ICU patients were admitted for the virus, while 34 per cent were admitted for other reasons and subsequently tested positive.

Ontario labs processed 15,102 tests yesterday and 6,306 tests are currently under investigation.

The province confirmed another 1,575 cases today but health officials say daily case counts continue to be an underestimate due to limited access to PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 1,061 of the individuals have received three doses of a vaccine, 271 have received two doses, 165 are partially or unvaccinated and 78 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.