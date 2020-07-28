Ontario is reporting a slight dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 111 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, down slightly from the 119 confirmed in the previous report.

The rolling five-day average of new cases now sits at 140.

In Toronto, only six new cases of the virus were reported today.

Ottawa saw 25 new infections today and 22 new cases were confirmed in Windsor-Essex.

"Locally, 27 of the 34 PHUs are reporting 5 or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases," Elliott tweeted Tuesday. "Hospitalizations remain under 100 as the number of patients in ICU and on ventilator are stable."

The number of tests conducted over the past 24 hours slipped from approximately 26,000 on Monday to just over 17,000 today.

The drop in testing pushes the case positivity rate to 0.65 per cent, up from 0.45 per cent one day prior.

More to come...