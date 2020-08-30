Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19, a slight decrease from the number of cases reported a day earlier.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Elliott also said the province processed nearly 25,000 tests, down from the 32,100 tests conducted the previous day.

On Saturday, the province reported 148 new cases of the virus.

More to come.