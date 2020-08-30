Ontario is reporting 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight decrease from the rise in cases reported a day earlier.

On Saturday, the province reported 148 new cases of the virus, marking the highest number of new cases recorded since July 24 when the province saw 195 new infections.

The province is reporting one new death on Sunday, compared to zero new deaths recorded on Saturday.

“Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

The province recorded 122 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, 118 on Thursday and 88 on Wednesday.

Nearly 25,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, a notable decrease from an almost record 32,100 tests conducted the previous day.

In the GTA, most of the new cases were in Toronto (35), followed by 27 in Peel, six in York Region and three cases in both Halton and Durham regions.

While most other public health units across the province recorded fewer than five new cases, Ottawa reported 16 new cases on Sunday.

Most of the new infections in the province are among people between 20 to 39 years old (54), followed by those 19 and under (19) and people between 60 to 79 years old (17).

Seventy-eight more people have recovered from the virus, leading to a net increase of 43 active cases across the province.

According to public health officials, there are a total of 1,181 active cases across the province, with 38,204 recoveries and 2,810 deaths.

To date, there have been 42,195 cases of COVID-19 in the province since Jan. 25.

The number of patients currently hospitalized with the virus remains unchanged from the last 24 hours at 51. But, the Ministry of Health says approximately 35 hospitals did not submit data to the Daily Bed Census for August 28. The ministry says it expects the number of hospitalized patients to rise once the backlog is filed.

Of the patients in hospitals, 20 are in intensive care units and 10 are breathing with the help of a ventilator, up from five a day earlier.