Ontario health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday along with no new deaths, as reported cases have stayed above 100 since last Thursday.

Ontario reported 108 new cases on Saturday and 131 on Friday.

"Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 13 of them reporting no new cases," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Provincial labs turned around 23,300 test results in the past 24 hours, down from 28,700 processed on Saturday.

