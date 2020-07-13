Ontario health officials reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Monday, with the number of active cases back on the decline after a day where it rebounded.

The province reported 129 cases on Sunday, 130 on Saturday and 116 cases on Friday.

One-hundred and twenty-nine patients recovered in the past 24 hours, reducing the number of active cases remaining by 13.

There are now 1,454 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, with 2,722 deaths and 32,663 recovered patients.

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said Ontario’s recent run of cases is encouraging despite remaining in the triple digits.

“We’re still having triple digits – 120 – 130 cases in Ont. Per day – obviously we could do better but it’s still pretty good,” he said.

As the province prepares to disclose its timeline for the final stage of reopening, Bogoch said the basic measures of hand hygiene and physical distancing, masking and a robust testing regime will keep us from going backwards.

“We’ll do okay so long as we stay vigilant,” he said.

Toronto added 34 cases on Monday, while Peel Region added 38. Windsor-Essex added 15 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 21 of Ontario’s 34 local public health units reported no new cases on Monday, while a further eight units reported five or fewer new cases.

Provincial labs processed 20,896 test specimens in the past 24 hours, with another 7,800 specimens under investigation.

The tests for Monday produced a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent, down considerably from May where it climbed north of 7 per cent and one point in April where it eclipsed 17 per cent.

Hospitalization data for Monday came without reports from 35 hospitals, rendering it incomplete.