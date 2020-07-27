Ontario is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death with the bulk of new cases coming from Windsor-Essex, Ottawa and Toronto.

The amount of new infections represents a sizable drop from the number reported over the past few days; 137 on Sunday, 138 on Saturday and 195 on Friday.

Forty of Monday’s new cases are from Windsor-Essex, as the region is combatting an outbreak of the coronavirus among migrant workers.

Ottawa accounts for 28 of the new cases while 20 new infections are in Toronto.

“Locally, 30 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Peel region is reporting four new cases, down from 12 cases on Sunday. Meanwhile, Halton is reporting 2 new cases while Durham has zero new infections.

Seventy-six (64%) of today’s cases are under the age of 40.

Only one death was reported Monday, a drop from four deaths recorded in the day before.

Although there was a drop in new cases compared to days prior, the amount of new infections outweighs the 102 resolved cases reported today.

To date, there are a total of 38,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 2,764 deaths.

The number of active cases on Monday rose by 16 to 1,574.

A total of 34,461 people have recovered from the virus across the province since the pandemic began.

Provincial labs conducted almost 25,000 tests in the past 24 hours, which is roughly a thousand less from the day prior.

The hospitalization data for Monday was incomplete, with 34 hospitals not submitting data. The Ministry of Health’s summary for hospitalizations on Sunday was also incomplete.

There are currently at least 30 patients in ICU and 18 of those patients are on a ventilator.