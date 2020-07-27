Ontario is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19, with 40 cases in Windsor-Essex and another 28 in Ottawa.

Seventy-six of today’s cases are under the age of 40.

“Locally, 30 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

The province processed nearly 25,000 tests yesterday.

Ontario reported 137 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 138 on Saturday and 195 on Friday.

