Ontario reported 126 new school-related cases of COVID-19, as the burden of infection in schools appears to be declining in step with overall case counts in the province.

The Ministry of Education says 117 of the cases were in students, five were in education workers and the association of four other cases was not known.

There are 696 schools out of 4,844 with at least one active case and four schools are closed, down from nine six days ago.

The number of active cases tied to schools now stands at 1,320, approximately one third of Ontario’s total known active caseload.

This is down from a peak of 1,637 reported on Oct. 1.

Active cases in the province have declined about 20 per cent in the last two weeks and school cases have fallen about 19 per cent during the same period.

There have been 3,533 cases of COVID-19 documented in students and education workers since the start of this school year.

At this point last year, only 1,057 cases of COVID-19 were detected in staff and students.

Across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), public school boards reported 625 active cases of COVID-19 in students and staff, an increase of 17 from one day earlier but still down by seven per cent from one week ago.

At least 180 class cohorts were isolating at home across the GTHA on Thursday, on top of all students at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke, which remains closed.

In Toronto, public health officials said there were 17 confirmed active outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools and 121 investigations tied to schools underway.