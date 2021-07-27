Ontario is reporting fewer than 130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the seven-day rolling average remains unchanged from a day ago.

Provincial health officials logged 129 new coronavirus infections today, up by 10 from Monday and up slightly from 127 cases reported a week ago.

The province reported 172 new cases on Sunday, 170 on Saturday and 192 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average remains unchanged from Monday at 157 but is up from 152 recorded seven days ago. In the past week, the average has been slowly rising for the first time in months.

Five more virus-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s death toll to 9,321.

Another 158 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 1,395 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed 13,644 COVID-19 tests yesterday, resulting in a positivity rate of one per cent, unchanged from a day ago but up from 0.9 per cent a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the Greater Toronto area, 37 new cases were reported in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region, six in both York and Halton regions and three in Durham.

Another 12 lab-confirmed cases of variants of concern were reported in the province today, including seven of the Alpha variant and five of the Delta variant.

The number of patients in Ontario intensive care units (ICU) due to the virus continues to gradually decrease. There are currently 127 people in ICUs, down from 149 a week ago.

Of those in ICUs, 81 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

To date, there have been over 549,570 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 538,860 recoveries since the first case was identified in Ontario in January 2020.

Over 19.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since mid-December.

So far, about 79 per cent of eligible Ontarians 12 years and older have received their first vaccine dose and 66 per cent are fully vaccinated after receiving two doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.