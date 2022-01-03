Ontario is reporting more than 13,500 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the government is set to make an announcement about stricter health measures as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.

The province logged 13,578 new coronavirus cases today, down from 16,714 yesterday and from the record 18,445 infections reported on Saturday.

Ontario reported 9,418 new infections a week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 14,074, compared to 7,550 this time a week ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that there are 1,232 people with the virus in hospitals across the province and 248 are in intensive care units.

Elliott cautioned that not all hospitals report on the weekends, resulting in inaccurate data.

The seven-day rolling average of virus-related patients in ICU is 210.

So far, over 90 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.2 per cent have received two doses.

The latest numbers come as Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this morning about the possibility of stricter COVID-19 measures to combat the Omicron variant.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that stricter measures could include virtual learning for two weeks, a ban on indoor dining and lowering capacity limits for gyms, personal care services, banquet halls and weddings.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.