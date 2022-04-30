Ontario reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the number of patients in intensive care units dropped under 200 for the first time since mid-April.

The Ministry of Health says the latest fatalities occurred in the last month.

Three of those deaths were long-term care home residents.

Since March 2020, the province has reported 12,825 virus-related deaths.

There are currently 1,676 patients with the virus receiving care in Ontario hospitals, down three from yesterday and down eight from a week ago.

Health officials say 44 per cent of patients were admitted to hospital for COVID-19-related reasons and 56 per cent were admitted for other reasons but subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Of those in hospital, 188 are in ICU, a notable drop from 209 on Friday, and from 212 a week ago.

Seventy per cent of ICU patients were admitted for the virus and 30 per cent tested positive after being admitted for other reasons.

The ministry says provincial labs processed 16,841 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 13.8 per cent, a drop from 17.3 per cent seven days ago.

The province confirmed 2,799 more coronavirus cases today but daily case counts are considered an underestimate due to restrictions on PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 1,763 of the individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 548 have received two doses, 310 are not fully vaccinated and 178 have an unknown vaccination status.

Yesterday the province administered 30,913 vaccine doses.

So far, 90 per cent of residents five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.